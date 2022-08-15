AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

West Indies hand New Zealand first limited-overs loss of 2022

AFP Published 15 Aug, 2022 10:38am

KINGSTON: West Indies handed New Zealand their first limited-overs defeat of the year in cruising to a consolation eight-wicket win in the third and final T20 International at Sabina Park on Sunday.

Odean Smith improved on his career-best T20I bowling figures for the third time in four matches as the fast bowling all-rounder claimed three for 29.

That helped limit the Black Caps to 145 for seven after captain Kane Williamson chose to bat first.

New Zealand had already wrapped up the series by margins of 13 and 90 runs in the first two matches.

West Indies’ platform for the comfortable win was established by openers Shamarh Brooks (56 not out) and Brandon King (53) in a 102-run opening stand.

“This was special, being able to give this performance at home,” said King on receiving the man of the match award for his 35-ball innings.

“My job is the same no matter what total we are chasing, which is to get the team off to a good start.”

Santner stars as New Zealand beat West Indies in T20 series opener

Leading the side in the absence of regular captain Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell sealed victory in style off the last ball of the 19th over as the home side reached 150 for two.

New Zealand struggled to establish any sort of batting momentum although Glen Phillips was again in prime form, top-scoring with 41 off 26 balls before falling to Smith at the start of the 17th over.

“West Indies adapted to the conditions nicely and we just couldn’t open up an end with the ball,” Williamson conceded.

“Our focus is to achieve consistency in our performances.”

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, rested from the first two matches of the series, claimed two for 28.

He claimed the first wicket of the match when he bowled Martin Guptill in the third over.

This was a disappointing series for the veteran opener but with Sunday’s score of 15 he at least had the satisfaction of raising his overall T20I run tally to 3,497, ten more than India captain Rohit Sharma as the top run-getter in all T20I cricket.

The two teams now play a three-match One-Day International series beginning on Wednesday in Barbados.

New Zealand West Indies Kane Williamson Black Caps T20 international Odean Smith Sabina Park

Comments

1000 characters

West Indies hand New Zealand first limited-overs loss of 2022

Intra-day update: Rupee appreciates to 214 level against US dollar

US vows to strengthen partnership

Resolution of key issues awaited: Chinese power companies still facing stumbling blocks

China July property investment in biggest decline this year

Taliban mark turbulent first year in power

Oil prices fall nearly $1/bbl as China data disappoints

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

PM for national dialogue

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

Read more stories