AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Tokyo stocks close higher after US gains

AFP Published August 15, 2022 Updated August 15, 2022 12:07pm

TOKYO: Tokyo shares closed higher Monday, with risk appetite growing among investors on expectations that the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening may slow down.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.14 percent, or 324.80 points, to end at 28,871.78, while the broader Topix index rose 0.60 percent, or 11.78 points, to 1,984.96.

The dollar fetched 133.15 yen, against 133.50 yen on Friday in New York.

Japanese markets tracked gains on Wall Street, with recent US inflation data taken by some as a sign that the pace of rate hikes by the Fed will decelerate.

A “risk-taking sentiment prevailed” in Tokyo on Monday, Okasan Online Securities said.

Investors took cues from US stocks, which were “driven up by speculation the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening will slow” as well as “easing concerns over inflation”, the brokerage added.

Tokyo shares close with gains over 2%

Monday’s session followed a government announcement that the world’s third-largest economy grew 0.5 percent in the April-June quarter, marking three quarters of low or near-flat expansion.

Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group rocketed 5.16 percent to 5,900 yen, Sony Group added 1.13 percent to 11,585 yen and Toyota dipped 0.11 percent to 2,132.5 yen.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gained 0.92 percent to 85,170 yen.

Nikkei Tokyo shares

