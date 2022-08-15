Hong Kong stocks fall at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks fell at the open Monday as investors awaited the release of key economic data in China and also kept an eye on US-China tensions as a US congressional delegation visited Taiwan.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.68 percent, or 137.14 points, to 20,038.48.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.26 percent, or 8.52 points, to 3,268.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dipped 0.18 percent, or 3.88 points, to 2,203.18.