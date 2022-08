HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed lower Monday after Chinese economic data for July came in worse than expected, as Beijing’s adherence to a zero-Covid policy stifles economic activity.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.67 percent, or 134.76 points, to end at 20,040.86.

Hong Kong shares finish on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.80 points to 3,276.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange rose 0.47 percent, or 10.37 points, to 2,217.44.