Aug 15, 2022
Pakistan Lighting serving the nation by offering reasonable solutions to difficult lighting problems

Published 15 Aug, 2022 08:18am

TEXT: Pakistan lighting LED Private Limited is a leading local Lighting Solution company in Pakistan. Established in 2019 with a mission to serve the Nation by providing fully equipped Lighting Solutions with the best and superior quality Lighting Products in all segments of professional and consumer markets of Pakistan, with absolute technical back-up support and after sales services.

We have introduced ourselves as one of the leading manufacturers of the Industrial & Domestic Lighting products with state-of-the-art production and testing facilities. We have a wide product range that covers all the basic requirements of our reputed customers.

Pakistan Lighting is an organization for manufacturing and assembling quality lighting products that are procured from leading factories of LED lighting products globally. Our company deals with various types of high quality Indoor and outdoor Lighting products such as Street lights, Solar Street lights, Flood lights, High Bay lights, Canopy lights, explosion proof lighting and fixtures, Aircraft warning Lights, LED panels, LED Tube, LED downlighters and many more. We observe a high level of quality for procuring raw materials for these lighting products. Hence, all sourced Lighting products are sent for multi-stage quality testing to ensure maximum satisfaction of the clients across the country. Our range of Lighting products caters specific needs of clients meeting all international quality standards and all of Key Products are LEED Certified.

Pakistan Lighting Management team pleases to announce that we are enlisted with GHQ’s Engineer-In-Chief’s Branch. We are also ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified and Member of Pakistan Green Building Council and U.S. Green Building Council.

We have been delivering the LED Lighting products successfully with an aim to provide our customers with high quality lighting products and services as per their needs while aiming to maintain the status of high-level customer satisfaction. We assure you your peace of mind in terms of genuine material and superior quality, when dealing with us. Our production and testing facilities make us stand out amongst all our respected competitors. Our in-house facilities consist of state-of-the-art Labs where all our products are manufactured as per international standards and tested thoroughly in labs to ensure the quality before they reach our valuable customers. Thus, we have become one of the most trusted lighting brands of Pakistan, satisfying thousands of customers nationwide.

As we Say “Be Pakistani Buy Pakistani”

Get in touch today to enlighten your future!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

