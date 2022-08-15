Wreath laid at mausoleum of Havaldar Lalak Jan

RAWALPINDI: To pay homage to the brave son of soil, wreath was laid at the mausoleum of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider at his native town, Ghizer (GB), who embraced Shahadat while defending the motherland in 1999 during Kargil War.

Major General Jawwad Ahmad, Commander FCNA laid floral wreath at Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed’s mausoleum. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour. Various people from different walks of life, civil and military officials and relatives of Shaheed attended the wreath laying ceremony.

