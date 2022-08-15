AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
Pakistan

HABIBMETRO unveils monument at I I Chundrigar Road

Published 15 Aug, 2022

KARACHI: HABIBMETRO Bank a subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich (HBZ) unveiled a monument at the entrance of Pakistan’s financial street, the I.I. Chundrigar Road, on Independence Day.

The monument, installed outside the HBZ Plaza, is an effort aimed at the beautification of the ‘City of Lights’. A flag hoisting ceremony was also held in the company of government officials and HABIBMETRO Bank’s senior management before the monument was unveiled.

Speaking on the occasion, President and CEO HABIBMETRO Bank, Mohsin Ali Nathani said: “HABIBMETRO commissioned this landmark to celebrate the heritage and significance of I.I. Chundrigar Road. This initiative would not be possible without the guidance and support of DC South’s office and the KMC. The aim of this initiative is to add to the beautification of Pakistan’s iconic financial street, I.I. Chundrigar Road, in Karachi.”

The monument at the I.I. Chundrigar Road will not only contribute to its beauty but also remind the people that there is more to this popular financial street than its usual hustle and bustle.

