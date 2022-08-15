AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Development of country: Minister pays tribute to women

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday, paying tribute to Pakistani women for their invaluable contribution to the development of country.

He said that Pakistani women remained steadfast and proved their metal in different fields of life.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a photo exhibition of renowned Pakistani and Czech Republic women personalities, organized by National College of Arts (NCA) in collaboration with Czech Republic Embassy here, he said that Pakistani women had contributed to almost every sector including politics, information technology, science, social work, poetry, writing, singing and others.

He said that it was need to provide equal opportunities to women for materializing their dreams and aspirations, and making a meaningful contribution to the development of country.

He said that women should be encouraged as no country could make economic and social progress without empowering its women.

To a question, Rana Tanveer Hussain said that positive thinking was required to end conflicts and unrest as no one should try to destabilize the country after being removed from the power, adding that everyone should follow the law and the Constitution so that the country could move towards economic progress and development.

When asked, the minister said that due to former government’s policies, the country was facing a huge economic crisis, however, after coming into power, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif led coalition government took crucial decisions for steering the country out of economic and other crises.

The comprehensive economic policies of the present coalition government started to yield positive results as the fuel prices had been decreased which would also further go down in coming days, he maintained. He said that it was responsibility of the provincial governments to monitor and control the prices of essential food items so they should take steps to provide relief to the masses.

In response to a question, he said that all political parties should accept the results of 2023 general elections open-heartedly without levelling allegations of rigging.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif Rana Tanveer Hussain tribute to Pakistani women National College of Arts

Comments

1000 characters

Development of country: Minister pays tribute to women

US vows to strengthen partnership

PM for national dialogue

Egyptian electrical fire in church kills at least 41, most of them children

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

PSX witnesses positive trend

Read more stories