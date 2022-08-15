AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan’s 10-year govt bond futures fall amid uncertainties of US inflation

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2022 05:41am

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year government bond futures fell on Friday amid uncertainties about the pace of US inflation, while sentiment was weakened after US Treasury yields rose overnight.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.07 point to 150.26, with a trading volume of 13,309 lots.

Benchmark US Treasury yields hit a more than two-week high on Thursday as investors bet the US Federal Reserve will press on hiking rates as inflation remains high, even though price pressures are showing signs of abating.

Yields on the 10-year JGBs fell 0.5 basis point to 0.185%, underpinned by the Bank of Japan’s daily offers to buy unlimited amounts of bonds with the same maturity.

The 20-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.780% and the 30-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 1.095%.

The 40-year JGB yield fell 1 basis point to 1.210%.

The two-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to -0.090%. The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to -0.010%.

JGB US Treasury yields US Federal Reserve US inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Japan’s 10-year govt bond futures fall amid uncertainties of US inflation

US vows to strengthen partnership

PM for national dialogue

Egyptian electrical fire in church kills at least 41, most of them children

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffett’, dies at 62

US adversaries could exploit former Afghan commandos

Two soldiers martyred, major injured in Balochistan

Two soldiers martyred in Dir bomb blast

PKR gains nearly 4pc in shortened week

High interest rate, delay in LCs opening hurting steel industry

PSX witnesses positive trend

Read more stories