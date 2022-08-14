AGL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
ANL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.34%)
AVN 79.70 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.93%)
BOP 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.23%)
CNERGY 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.83%)
EFERT 79.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.9%)
EPCL 67.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.46%)
FCCL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.69%)
FFL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
FLYNG 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.85%)
GGGL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.29%)
GGL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.57%)
GTECH 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
HUMNL 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.95%)
LOTCHEM 35.20 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (7.09%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 87.70 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (3.73%)
PAEL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.09%)
PIBTL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.42%)
PRL 19.46 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (7.4%)
SILK 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.79%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
TPLP 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.86%)
TREET 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.8%)
TRG 96.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.8%)
UNITY 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.36%)
WAVES 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.98%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.29%)
BR100 4,275 Increased By 67 (1.59%)
BR30 15,794 Increased By 348.3 (2.26%)
KSE100 42,872 Increased By 628.4 (1.49%)
KSE30 16,219 Increased By 247.6 (1.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU scolds Taliban after crackdown on women’s rally

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2022 04:39pm

BRUSSELS: The EU on Sunday said it was “particularly concerned” about worsening conditions for women and girls in Afghanistan after the country’s ruling Taliban violently broke up a women’s rally.

Taliban fighters on Saturday fired in the air and beat up protesters taking part in a women’s “bread, work and freedom” march in Kabul. Some women were chased into nearby shops and hit with rifle butts.

The violence underscored the Taliban’s increasing restrictions, especially on women, since they seized back control of Afghanistan a year ago, on August 15, 2021.

“The EU is particularly concerned by the fate of Afghan women and girls who have seen their freedoms, rights and access to basic services such as education being systematically denied,” the office of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Taliban violently disperse rare women’s protest in Kabul

“The EU reiterates that Afghanistan must adhere to the international treaties to which it is a State Party, including by upholding and protecting economic, social, cultural, civil and political rights, and allow for full, equal and meaningful representation and participation of all Afghans in the governing of the country.

It also stressed that “Afghanistan must also not pose a security threat to any country” per UN Security Council resolutions.

The Taliban have claimed having had no knowledge about the presence of Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan, after the US announced August 2 it had killed him in Kabul with a drone strike.

The EU statement noted that the bloc’s supply of basic humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan’s people was contingent on “a stable, peaceful and prosperous” country and the Taliban upholding human rights principles, “in particular the rights of women and girls, children and minorities”.

protest Afghanistan Taliban Women rally

Comments

1000 characters

EU scolds Taliban after crackdown on women’s rally

Pakistan at 75: Where we were in 1947, and where we are now

Saudi Arabia plans to renew $3bn deposit in assistance to Pakistan: report

Terrorist attack: two soldiers martyred in Harnai, Balochistan

Oil refineries’ estimates: POL products’ prices may soar to Rs16.48 per litre

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ‘India’s Warren Buffet’, dies at 62

Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins

Diamond jubilee celebrations: SBP introduces Rs75 commemorative banknote

Salman Rushdie attack suspect pleads not guilty to attempted murder

PM renews offer of ‘charter of economy’

‘Economic Journey of Pakistan’ released: Govt eyes 6-7pc GDP growth in medium-term

Read more stories