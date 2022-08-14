30,000 saplings: Drive for plantation along Hazara Motorway opened

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tobacco Company along with the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is playing a vital role in improving the environment through plantation in the province.

These views were expressed by Tehamsab Khan, the chief conservator of forests, at inauguration of a plantation drive along the Hazara Motorway on Saturday.

In the private sector, the Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited has always played a significant and positive role regarding plantation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said.

According to sources, the Pakistan Tobacco Company is providing 110,000 free saplings to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Forest Department this year. In the first phase of the scheme, a forest will be developed by planting 30,000 saplings along the Hazara Motorway under the Miyawaki technique.

Kifayat Baloch, the conservator of forests, Tariq Ali Shah, the district forest officer, Muhammad Qasim, the company’s manager for corporate social responsibility, officers of the motorway police, and people from different sectors attended the event.

