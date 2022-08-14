Cotton market: Steady trend amid hectic session

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the reason behind low trading volume is rains in the cotton belt of the country. He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 10,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

400 bales of Rohri, 400 bales of Saleh Pat, 200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Sanghar, 1000 bales of Shah Dad Pur, 800 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 18,000 pet maund, 400 bales of Khadro were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 600 bales of Noabad were sold in between Rs 16,300 to Rs 17,200 per maund, 800 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Mian Channu, 400 bales of Shujabad were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 2400 bales of Chichawatni, 1600 bales of Vehari, 1000 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Gojra, 600 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Dharan Wala were sold at Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund and 800 bales of Mungi Bangla were sold at Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022