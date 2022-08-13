Monsoon season: relentless rains grip Karachi again

Karachi and many other areas of Sindh witnessed a fresh spell of rain on Friday night and Saturday morning that disrupted the daily activities and triggered urban flooding in many areas.

The rains, that persisted till Saturday morning, left the roads flooded and commuters struggled to reach their destinations.

As per the details, heavy downpour was witnessed in Korangi, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Gulshan, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Clifton, Defence and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

No casualties have been reported in Karachi so far.

Karachi receives light to heavy rainfall

In a warning on Friday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department stated that well-marked low-pressure area persisted over Northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Rann of Kutch, India with its trough extending up to southern Sindh.

Under the influence of these weather systems, it predicted rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy/ very heavy falls and occasional strong winds in Karachi, Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad and Noushero Feroz districts till August 14.

Monsoon rains: Karachi’s death toll rises to 14

“Rainfall intensity will increase in northeastern and southern districts of Balochistan which may trigger flash flooding in Dadu, Jamshoro, Kambar Shahdadkot districts and downstream,” it said.

“Heavy falls may create water-logging/ urban flooding in low lying areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin and Thatta during the forecast period,” it said.

Sea conditions likely to remain very rough till 10 August & fishermen are advised to take extra care, the PMD said.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK) Karachi postponed examination papers scheduled for Friday (August 12).

Intermediate exams in Karachi postponed

The death toll from the catastrophic monsoon rains in early July in Karachi has risen to 14, with 4 people passing away in electrocution incidents.

The city witnessed urban flooding after relentless rains that lasted more than 12 hours in some areas.

Monsoon rains wreaked havoc in the city as water accumulated in low lying areas and roads, while power supply to different areas was suspended. Some 70 families that were stuck near Lyari River due to overflowing of water were rescued.

Over 500 feeders of K-Electric tripped but the power supplier managed to get the majority of them back online. However, many areas are facing forced power outage as a precautionary measure.