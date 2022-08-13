KE appoints Mark Gerard Skelton as board chairman

KARACHI: K-Electric has appointed Mark Gerard Skelton as the new chairman of its board of directors (BoDs), replacing Shan A. Ashary. The new chairman said his priority will be to build a deeper connect with customers and to bolster Karachi’s growth trajectory.

“The KE Board, which was reconstituted following an Extraordinary General Meeting (OEGM) held on 29th July 2022 as per statutory requirements, appointed Mark Gerard Skelton as the Chairman of the utility’s Board of Directors,” said a statement from the power utility, on Friday.

The newly appointed board was welcomed by CEO KE Moonis Alvi along with KE’s senior management.

Talking about his election as the Chairman of the KE’s Board of Directors Mark G. Skelton said, “As a power utility, KE has a historic relationship with the city of Karachi, and my priority will be to build a deeper connect with our customers and to bolster Karachi’s growth trajectory.

I would like to thank Shan Ashary for his leadership over his tenure, during which we have made significant progress on some key challenges. I hope to bring further momentum to the discussion around timely redressal of these challenges, which is extremely important if we want to achieve the vision of a revolutionized energy sector on a country level.”

GoP directors on KE board: PD asked to seek legal opinion

The new members joining the KE Board include Arshad Majeed Mohmand, Boudewijn Clemens Wentink, Muhammad Kamran Kamal, Saad Amanullah Khan and Muhammad Zubair Motiwala. Whereas Shan A Ashary, Adeeb Ahmad, Ch Khaqan Saadullah Khan, Dr Imran Ullah Khan, Mark Gerard Skelton, Mubasher H Sheikh, Sadia Khuram and Moonis Abdullah Alvi continue to be on the KE Board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022