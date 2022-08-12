AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India rice export rates slip on lack of demand

Reuters Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

DHAKA/MUMBAI/BANGKOK/HANOI: India’s rice export rates dipped this week on lower demand, while domestic prices in neighbouring Bangladesh rose again after the government hiked fuel prices adding to inflation concerns. “Demand was weak this week.

African buyers were not active in the market,” said an exporter based in Kakinada in India’s southern state of Andhra Pradesh. Top rice exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $360-$366 per tonne, down from last week’s $364-$370, but persistent concerns of a hit to output due to lower rains capped the downside.

Bangladesh’s rice import plan faces a setback with only 15,500 tonnes bought in July, after the government allowed private traders to import nearly 1 million tonnes of the staple grain after slashing duty to 25.0% from 62.5%.

“The government should lift the import duty altogether. Otherwise, it is not profitable for us to import,” a Dhaka-based trader said. Vietnam’s 5% broken rice was offered at $390-$393 per tonne. Rates are edging down as the quality of this harvest is at level with that of less expensive Thai and Indian rice, a trader based in Ho Chi Minh City said.

“However, prices won’t likely decline further as global demand remains strong, while supplies from the summer-autumn harvest in the Mekong Delta province are falling,” the trader added. Preliminary shipping data

showed 318,750 tonnes of rice to be loaded at Ho Chi Minh City port in the Aug 1-17 period, with most of it heading to the Philippines and Africa. Thailand’s 5% broken rice prices rose to $420-$428 per tonne.

Traders said a gradual increase in international and domestic demand has driven up export rates, despite no major deal taking place. Exporters continue to buy rice stocks while the currency exchange rate stabilizes, a rice trader from Bangkok said, while another noted that new supply started to enter the market this week.

fuel prices India’s rice export rate Bangladesh’s rice

Comments

1000 characters

India rice export rates slip on lack of demand

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Debt servicing: Forex reserves fall by over $2bn in 5 weeks

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

PM for sustained high-level exchanges with EU

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories