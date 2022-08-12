AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Official spot rate picks up Rs500 amid modest trading activity

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bullish and the trading volume was low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the reason behind low trading volume is rains in the cotton belt of the country. He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 19,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,300 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,500 per maund.

400 bales of Shahdad Pur, 400 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund, 200 bales of Noabad were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund (condition), 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 17,300 per maund, 400 bales of Golarchi were sold at Rs 16,500 per maund, 200 bales of Khanewal were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund and 1800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,600 to Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 500 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Karachi Cotton Association Naseem Usman Cotton rate

Comments

1000 characters

Official spot rate picks up Rs500 amid modest trading activity

Rs50bn loan from consortium of banks: ECC decides to issue letter of comfort to PSO

Purchase of coal: CPHGC seeks Rs167bn from govt

FCA mechanism: KE’s tariff for June hiked by Rs11.10/unit

Debt servicing: Forex reserves fall by over $2bn in 5 weeks

Japanese meet PM, say mulling investing $1bn

PM for sustained high-level exchanges with EU

Oil demand rises as gas prices surge: IEA

Swat, Miramshah and Mir Ali areas: PM forms 16-member Jirga to deal with law and order challenge

3 soldiers killed, 2 fighters martyred in Indian army base attack

USF and Ignite: Telecom operators seek suspension of their contribution for two years

Read more stories