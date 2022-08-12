WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 11, 2022 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Aug-22 9-Aug-22 8-Aug-22 5-Aug-22 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112005 0.112085 0.112169 0.112052 Euro 0.77597 0.774896 0.773078 0.773644 Japanese yen 0.0055983 0.005615 0.005598 0.005684 U.K. pound 0.915617 0.916753 0.917628 0.917895 U.S. dollar 0.756896 0.757178 0.757994 0.756029 Algerian dinar 0.0052757 0.005272 0.005244 Australian dollar 0.526497 0.528132 0.52582 0.526801 Botswana pula 0.0601732 0.06012 0.059957 0.06018 Brazilian real 0.149907 0.147834 0.147927 0.144947 Brunei dollar 0.549152 0.548516 0.54952 Canadian dollar 0.591834 0.587871 0.589557 0.584528 Chilean peso 0.0008403 0.000836 0.000829 0.000836 Czech koruna 0.031805 0.03159 0.031532 0.031468 Danish krone 0.104302 0.104142 0.103902 0.103963 Indian rupee 0.0095203 0.009525 0.009556 Israeli New Shekel 0.22999 0.228962 0.227831 0.226695 Korean won 0.00058 0.00058 0.000583 0.000577 Kuwaiti dinar 2.46747 2.46758 2.47024 Malaysian ringgit 0.169822 0.169931 0.169916 0.169723 Mauritian rupee 0.0168063 0.01674 0.016697 0.016659 Mexican peso 0.0379279 0.037352 0.037379 0.037058 New Zealand dollar 0.475936 0.475205 0.473633 0.475845 Norwegian krone 0.0782872 0.077985 0.077771 0.077504 Omani rial 1.96852 1.96925 1.97138 Peruvian sol 0.194425 0.193811 0.194053 Philippine peso 0.0136275 0.01362 0.013708 0.01357 Polish zloty 0.164143 0.164894 0.164328 0.164268 Qatari riyal 0.207938 0.208016 0.20824 Russian ruble 0.0125202 0.01254 0.012567 0.012523 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.201839 0.201914 0.202132 Singapore dollar 0.549152 0.548516 0.54952 South African rand 0.0459696 0.04557 0.045411 Swedish krona 0.0744024 0.074586 0.074565 0.074648 Swiss franc 0.797656 0.794354 0.791639 0.791363 Thai baht 0.0213698 0.02134 0.021183 0.021205 Trinidadian dollar 0.112129 0.112027 0.111766 U.A.E. dirham 0.206098 0.206175 0.206397 Uruguayan peso 0.0188813 0.018923 0.018866 0.018616 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

