Aug 12, 2022
Markets

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2022 05:44am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Aug 11, 2022
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        10-Aug-22       9-Aug-22       8-Aug-22       5-Aug-22
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.112005       0.112085       0.112169       0.112052
Euro                              0.77597       0.774896       0.773078       0.773644
Japanese yen                    0.0055983       0.005615       0.005598       0.005684
U.K. pound                       0.915617       0.916753       0.917628       0.917895
U.S. dollar                      0.756896       0.757178       0.757994       0.756029
Algerian dinar                  0.0052757       0.005272                      0.005244
Australian dollar                0.526497       0.528132        0.52582       0.526801
Botswana pula                   0.0601732        0.06012       0.059957        0.06018
Brazilian real                   0.149907       0.147834       0.147927       0.144947
Brunei dollar                    0.549152                      0.548516        0.54952
Canadian dollar                  0.591834       0.587871       0.589557       0.584528
Chilean peso                    0.0008403       0.000836       0.000829       0.000836
Czech koruna                     0.031805        0.03159       0.031532       0.031468
Danish krone                     0.104302       0.104142       0.103902       0.103963
Indian rupee                    0.0095203                      0.009525       0.009556
Israeli New Shekel                0.22999       0.228962       0.227831       0.226695
Korean won                        0.00058        0.00058       0.000583       0.000577
Kuwaiti dinar                     2.46747        2.46758        2.47024
Malaysian ringgit                0.169822       0.169931       0.169916       0.169723
Mauritian rupee                 0.0168063        0.01674       0.016697       0.016659
Mexican peso                    0.0379279       0.037352       0.037379       0.037058
New Zealand dollar               0.475936       0.475205       0.473633       0.475845
Norwegian krone                 0.0782872       0.077985       0.077771       0.077504
Omani rial                        1.96852        1.96925        1.97138
Peruvian sol                     0.194425                      0.193811       0.194053
Philippine peso                 0.0136275        0.01362       0.013708        0.01357
Polish zloty                     0.164143       0.164894       0.164328       0.164268
Qatari riyal                     0.207938       0.208016        0.20824
Russian ruble                   0.0125202        0.01254       0.012567       0.012523
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.201839       0.201914       0.202132
Singapore dollar                 0.549152                      0.548516        0.54952
South African rand              0.0459696                       0.04557       0.045411
Swedish krona                   0.0744024       0.074586       0.074565       0.074648
Swiss franc                      0.797656       0.794354       0.791639       0.791363
Thai baht                       0.0213698        0.02134       0.021183       0.021205
Trinidadian dollar               0.112129                      0.112027       0.111766
U.A.E. dirham                    0.206098       0.206175       0.206397
Uruguayan peso                  0.0188813       0.018923       0.018866       0.018616
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

