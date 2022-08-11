June FCA: Nepra notifies Rs11.1023 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) allowed K-Electric to hike its power tariff by Rs11.1023 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for June 2022, read a notification on Thursday.

The hike shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, and will be charged with the bills for August and September 2022, read the notice.

“(The FCA) shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.

The power regulatory authority said it understands that burdening the consumer with FCA of June 2022 i.e. Rs11.1023/kWh in August would not be in their interest. “In the view thereof, the authority has decided to charge Rs3.0114/kWh, for the FCA of June 2022 in billing month of August 2022. Whereas the remaining i.e. Rs8.0909/kWh shall be charged in the billing month of September 2022."

Nepra further said that in the FCA decision for the month of May 2022, an amount of Rs.6.8858/kWh will be charged in the month of August 2022 which was inadvertently mentioned as Rs.6.8860/kWh in the decision of the FCA of KE for the month of May 2022.

"Therefore, KE is directed to charge Rs.6.8858IkWh for the FCA of May 2022 in the month of August 2022."