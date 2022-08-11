AGL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
AVN 78.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.9%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.27%)
CNERGY 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
EFERT 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.56%)
EPCL 67.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.75%)
FCCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.33%)
FLYNG 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
GGGL 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.32%)
GGL 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.31%)
GTECH 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.22%)
HUMNL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.7%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.98%)
LOTCHEM 32.87 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.08%)
OGDC 84.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PAEL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 5.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
TELE 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
TPL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
TPLP 19.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.6%)
TREET 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.72%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.93%)
UNITY 20.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
WAVES 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.52%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 4,209 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.7%)
BR30 15,445 Decreased By -108.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 42,243 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.59%)
KSE30 15,972 Decreased By -108.3 (-0.67%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

June FCA: Nepra notifies Rs11.1023 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

  • FCA will be distributed across bills of August and September 2022
BR Web Desk Published August 11, 2022 Updated August 11, 2022 05:42pm

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) allowed K-Electric to hike its power tariff by Rs11.1023 per unit on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for June 2022, read a notification on Thursday.

The hike shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except lifeline consumers, and will be charged with the bills for August and September 2022, read the notice.

“(The FCA) shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the respective month to which the adjustment pertains,” said Nepra.

Nepra allows Rs9.66 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

The power regulatory authority said it understands that burdening the consumer with FCA of June 2022 i.e. Rs11.1023/kWh in August would not be in their interest. “In the view thereof, the authority has decided to charge Rs3.0114/kWh, for the FCA of June 2022 in billing month of August 2022. Whereas the remaining i.e. Rs8.0909/kWh shall be charged in the billing month of September 2022."

Nepra further said that in the FCA decision for the month of May 2022, an amount of Rs.6.8858/kWh will be charged in the month of August 2022 which was inadvertently mentioned as Rs.6.8860/kWh in the decision of the FCA of KE for the month of May 2022.

"Therefore, KE is directed to charge Rs.6.8858IkWh for the FCA of May 2022 in the month of August 2022."

FCA K ELECTRIC nepra power rate Fuel cost adjustment electricity cost KE electricity bills

Comments

1000 characters

June FCA: Nepra notifies Rs11.1023 per unit hike in K-Electric’s tariff

KSE-100 snaps 5-session winning streak, closes 0.59% lower

OPEC, unlike IEA, sees lower 2022 oil demand growth

Police arrests wife of Shahbaz Gill’s driver

Pakistan-EU sustained high-level exchanges important for stronger partnership: PM Shehbaz

Sri Lanka’s ousted president to seek temporary stay in Thailand

PTI rally in Lahore: National Hockey Stadium astroturf ripped for preparations

Meezan Bank posts 33% higher profit, earnings clock in at Rs17.14bn in 1HCY22

Oil rises as IEA hikes 2022 demand growth forecast

Taliban fighters swap arms for books as hundreds return to school

Read more stories