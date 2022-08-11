AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
SIT formed to probe case against Shahbaz Gill

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital police on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the first information report (FIR) registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Capital Police, a Special Investigation Team has been constituted to probe a case registered under Sections 34 (common intention), 109 (abetment), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 121 (waging war against state), 124-A (sedition), 131 (abetting mutiny, or attempt to seduce a soldier, sailor or airman from his duty), 153 (provoking to cause riot), 505 (statement conducing to public mischief), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The SIT will be headed by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and comprise Kohsar police station’s Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Station House Officer (SHO), and Sub-Inspector (SI) investigating officer (IO) Kohsar police station.

It said that the team will investigate the case on merit without fear or favour. The SIT will be responsible for collecting relevant information related to all the concerned individuals, officials, offices, and departments relating to the case.

The team will search and seize the relevant record and pieces of evidence. The team has further been instructed to obtain digital information from the Pakistan Telecom-munication Authority (PTA) for the purpose of investigating the case.

The team will submit its report to the undersigned within seven days.

