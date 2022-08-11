AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Minister says govt tackling fascist attitudes

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said the government is working hard to strengthen democracy besides combating fascist attitudes in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said dealing with the economic crisis has begun and everyone will have to work together for development. He alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan started fascism in 2014 and promoted hatred in the country. Imran Khan not only promoted undemocratic attitudes but also openly invited people for civil disobedience through torching electricity bills, he added.

He said the people were asked not to deposit utility bills besides encouraging overseas Pakistanis to send money through “Hundi” in 2014 rather than banks.

He went on to say that the PTI chief not only levelled allegations of traitors against patriotic Pakistani but also launched a smear campaign after the tragic army chopper incident in Balochistan. No one would be allowed to play the card of traitor, he added.

He said later history had proved all those who were dubbed as traitors either for raising voice for provincial autonomy and minority or for supremacy of the constitution as the most patriotic people of the country.

He said it was imperative to save the country from “Imrani Fitna” as he (Imran) had not only already destroyed the national economy but also ruined the foreign policy.

Imran badly damaged the diplomatic image of the country and efforts were made to vitiate our relations with conventional friendly countries which always support Pakistan in the time of need, he said.

The minister said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not only ensured the supremacy of the constitution but also untiring efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the masses. The government’s concrete measures have put the national economy on the right track and soon inflation would reduce in the coming days, he added.

He said the Pakistani currency has been gradually strengthening and Pakistan stock exchange also witnessed a bullish trend.

Replying to a question, the minister said there was a clear difference between freedom of expression and maligning national institutions through a baseless allegation.

To a separate question, he said a fixed tax on electricity bills has been lifted.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTI Imran Khan electricity bills Khurram Dastgir

Comments

Comments are closed.

Minister says govt tackling fascist attitudes

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Equities reassemble

Read more stories