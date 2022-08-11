Minister says govt tackling fascist attitudes

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said the government is working hard to strengthen democracy besides combating fascist attitudes in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said dealing with the economic crisis has begun and everyone will have to work together for development. He alleged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan started fascism in 2014 and promoted hatred in the country. Imran Khan not only promoted undemocratic attitudes but also openly invited people for civil disobedience through torching electricity bills, he added.

He said the people were asked not to deposit utility bills besides encouraging overseas Pakistanis to send money through “Hundi” in 2014 rather than banks.

He went on to say that the PTI chief not only levelled allegations of traitors against patriotic Pakistani but also launched a smear campaign after the tragic army chopper incident in Balochistan. No one would be allowed to play the card of traitor, he added.

He said later history had proved all those who were dubbed as traitors either for raising voice for provincial autonomy and minority or for supremacy of the constitution as the most patriotic people of the country.

He said it was imperative to save the country from “Imrani Fitna” as he (Imran) had not only already destroyed the national economy but also ruined the foreign policy.

Imran badly damaged the diplomatic image of the country and efforts were made to vitiate our relations with conventional friendly countries which always support Pakistan in the time of need, he said.

The minister said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not only ensured the supremacy of the constitution but also untiring efforts were being made to provide maximum relief to the masses. The government’s concrete measures have put the national economy on the right track and soon inflation would reduce in the coming days, he added.

He said the Pakistani currency has been gradually strengthening and Pakistan stock exchange also witnessed a bullish trend.

Replying to a question, the minister said there was a clear difference between freedom of expression and maligning national institutions through a baseless allegation.

To a separate question, he said a fixed tax on electricity bills has been lifted.

