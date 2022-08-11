AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares bounce after US inflation data calms nerves

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2022 04:35am

PARIS: European shares rose on Wednesday in a sharp reversal from earlier in the session with data showing a slower-than-expected rise in US inflation last month providing some relief to investors.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index jumped 0.9%, closing its best session in nearly two weeks.

US consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline.

“If the US consumer is feeling more optimistic and has more money in their pocket because inflation back home is not as tricky, then potentially they will be able to spend more across Europe and in the UK and also on those multinational companies that export so much to the US,” said Danni Hewson, Financial Analyst at AJ Bell.

But analysts also noted that even as lower energy prices helped cool inflation in the United States, supply and demand risks painted a dour picture for Europe.

Heat waves and scant rainfall this summer have drained water levels on the Rhine, Germany’s commercial artery, disrupting shipping and pushing freight costs up more than five-fold.

“Unfortunately, the difficulties of sourcing energy from non-Russian sources does mean we could see European gas prices head higher as demand ramps up later into the year,” said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Rate-sensitive tech stocks, which were among early decliners, ended 2.4% higher. Other major gainers included miners, retailers and travel & leisure.

The STOXX 600 has struggled this month on worries over gloomy economic data, rising geopolitical tensions and fears that higher interest rates could tip the economy into a recession.

Euro zone money markets now fully price in a half-point interest rate hike by the European Central Bank in September.

Wind turbine maker Vestas jumped 8.8%, making it the best performer on the STOXX 600 after it said it would sell its converters and control panels business to KK Wind Solutions.

European shares STOXX 600 index US inflation US consumer prices

Comments

1000 characters

European shares bounce after US inflation data calms nerves

IK denies army-PTI rift, alludes to fall of Dhaka

Presidential Ordinance almost ready: New tax rates under FTS to be notified on Oct 1

New PPA: PD not willing to commit over 1,000MW to KE

Lower energy demand, oil prices: Miftah says BoP surplus ‘imminent’

Move aims at keeping uniform rate across country: Nepra approves Re0.57 per unit hike in KE tariff

TV channel’s owner, 5 others charged with sedition

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

Foreign donor-assisted projects: MoF revises accounting procedure for revolving fund accounts

Framework agreement signed: Denmark to provide interest-free loans in four sectors

Equities reassemble

Read more stories