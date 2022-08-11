Hong Kong stocks mark worst day in a week

SHANGHAI: Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday by their most in a week, dragged down by the property sector, while mainland China equities eased as slower-than-expected inflation reignited market concerns over weak domestic demand.
At the close, the Shanghai Composite index eased 0.54% to 3,230.02, and the blue-chip CSI 300 index slipped 1.12% to 4,109.73.
Financials edged down 0.72%, the real estate index lost 1.03%, and healthcare stocks fell 1.77%.
In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.96% to 19,610.84 in its biggest daily drop since Aug.2, while Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 2.22%.
The Hong Kong market tracked losses in global equities, as investors anxiously awaited US inflation data, which could provide more clues on the Federal Reserve’s trajectory of monetary policy tightening.
