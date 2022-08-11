Commonwealth Games: Two boxers ‘disappear’ in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM: Two boxers of Pakistan’s 2022 Commonwealth Games contingent have mysteriously disappeared in Birmingham in a suspected bid to remain in England and escape returning to their homeland that is facing a high unemployment and inflation rate.

Reportedly, Suleman Baloch and Nazir Ullah, the two boxers disappeared from the Birmingham Airport due to negligence of the Pakistan Olympic Association and Boxing Federation of Pakistan.

The Pakistani boxing contingent was due to travel back to Pakistan from Birmingham but the boxers were nowhere to be found. The travel documents of both the boxers were in possession of the team management which made their disappearance more suspicious.

The national boxing contingent consisted of five boxers and four officials, however, 3 boxers and 4 officials traveled back to Islamabad airport without the two boxers.

Nazir Ullah participated in the lightweight category and Suleman Baloch in the 63 kg category. The two athletes failed to impress in their outings in different weight classes as they lost convincingly to their opponents.

Baloch suffered defeat at the hands of India’s Shiva Thapa in the 63.5 kg category while Nazeer Ullah was defeated by England’s Lewis Williams in the heavyweight category. The London Police have been informed about the incident that is expected to tarnish the image of the country worldwide.