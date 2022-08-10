AGL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
ANL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.89%)
AVN 79.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.57%)
BOP 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.67%)
CNERGY 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.4%)
EFERT 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.87%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.07%)
FLYNG 7.26 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
GGGL 10.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
GGL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.37%)
GTECH 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
HUMNL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.84%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 32.50 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.62%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.66%)
OGDC 85.13 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (2.88%)
PAEL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
PIBTL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 17.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
TELE 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.04%)
TPL 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TPLP 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.65%)
TREET 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
TRG 96.75 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (2.27%)
UNITY 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.41%)
WAVES 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.77%)
BR100 4,247 Increased By 60 (1.43%)
BR30 15,662 Increased By 188.3 (1.22%)
KSE100 42,617 Increased By 520.6 (1.24%)
KSE30 16,124 Increased By 241.7 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars on guard for US core inflation upset

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2022 08:18am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars marked time on Wednesday ahead of a key US inflation reading where a high result could speed up the pace of US rate hikes and roil risk sentiment globally.

The Aussie was idling at $0.6959, having shied away from resistance around $0.7000 in very thin trading. Support lies around $0.6950 and $0.6870.

The kiwi dollar was flat at $0.6286, sandwiched between support at $0.6214 and resistance around $0.6315.

There was no domestic data on Wednesday to distract from the US inflation vigil, with analysts expecting some pullback in headline consumer prices, but a continued rise in the core rate.

“Core CPI inflation likely remains strong and supports the case for the Federal Reserve to take the Funds rate into restrictive settings,” a Carol Kong, a senior currency strategist at CBA.

Australia, NZ dollars hold gains, data offers mixed message

“We expect the Fed to raise rates by 50bp at each of the remaining meetings this year before pausing, but a strong CPI release could raise the risk of a 75bp hike in September,” she added. “A hawkish re-pricing of rate expectations tonight could help pull AUD/USD down below $0.6900.”

Markets remain split on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hike by a quarter- or half-point at its next policy meeting in September, having already lifted rates by 175 basis points since May to 1.85%.

A super-tight labour market and survey evidence of rising wages and business costs argue for a larger move, while falling house prices and dismal consumer confidence lean toward a slowdown in tightening.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is considered much more certain to hike by 50 basis points to 3% at its meeting next week, given how sharply wages have picked up.

Analysts also suspect it will stick with projections for rates to peak near 4% next year, and for cuts to follow late in 2024.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

1000 characters

Australia, NZ dollars on guard for US core inflation upset

Oil slips as US crude stockpiles rise

China’s consumer inflation pushes higher

Man charged over Muslim murders in US

Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

PM Shehbaz, UAE president resolve to further enhance bilateral ties

Shahbaz Gill arrested for sedition, inciting public against state institutions: Rana Sanaullah

Emergency meeting: PTI demands immediate release of Shahbaz Gill

'Made in America': Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China

PTI plans action against PML-N leaders for events of May 25

Read more stories