Australia, NZ dollars on guard for US core inflation upset

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars marked time on Wednesday ahead of a key US inflation reading where a high result could speed up the pace of US rate hikes and roil risk sentiment globally.

The Aussie was idling at $0.6959, having shied away from resistance around $0.7000 in very thin trading. Support lies around $0.6950 and $0.6870.

The kiwi dollar was flat at $0.6286, sandwiched between support at $0.6214 and resistance around $0.6315.

There was no domestic data on Wednesday to distract from the US inflation vigil, with analysts expecting some pullback in headline consumer prices, but a continued rise in the core rate.

“Core CPI inflation likely remains strong and supports the case for the Federal Reserve to take the Funds rate into restrictive settings,” a Carol Kong, a senior currency strategist at CBA.

“We expect the Fed to raise rates by 50bp at each of the remaining meetings this year before pausing, but a strong CPI release could raise the risk of a 75bp hike in September,” she added. “A hawkish re-pricing of rate expectations tonight could help pull AUD/USD down below $0.6900.”

Markets remain split on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will hike by a quarter- or half-point at its next policy meeting in September, having already lifted rates by 175 basis points since May to 1.85%.

A super-tight labour market and survey evidence of rising wages and business costs argue for a larger move, while falling house prices and dismal consumer confidence lean toward a slowdown in tightening.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is considered much more certain to hike by 50 basis points to 3% at its meeting next week, given how sharply wages have picked up.

Analysts also suspect it will stick with projections for rates to peak near 4% next year, and for cuts to follow late in 2024.