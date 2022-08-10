AGL 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
AVN 78.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.38%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
CNERGY 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.15%)
EFERT 79.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.44%)
EPCL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.86%)
FCCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.96%)
FFL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.23%)
FLYNG 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
GGGL 10.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 32.52 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.69%)
MLCF 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.28%)
OGDC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.11%)
PAEL 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
PRL 18.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.62%)
TPL 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
TREET 26.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
TRG 95.39 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.84%)
UNITY 20.07 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.92%)
WAVES 13.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.49%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 51.2 (1.22%)
BR30 15,554 Increased By 80.4 (0.52%)
KSE100 42,495 Increased By 398.6 (0.95%)
KSE30 16,080 Increased By 197.2 (1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil drops on Druzhba pipeline restart, jump in U.S. stocks

Reuters Published August 10, 2022 Updated August 10, 2022 08:49pm

NEW YORK: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as flows on the Russia-to-Europe Druzhba pipeline resumed and after U.S. crude stocks rose far more than anticipated.

Brent crude futures were down $1.66, or 1.7%, to $94.65 a barrel as of 11:07 a.m. EST (1607 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.70, or 1.9%, at $88.80.

Russian state oil pipeline monopoly Transneft has restarted oil flows via the southern leg of the Druzhba oil pipeline, RIA news agency said, citing Igor Dyomin, an aide to Transneft’s president, on Wednesday.

Ukraine had suspended Russian oil pipeline flows to parts of central Europe since early this month because Western sanctions prevented it from receiving transit fees from Moscow, Transneft said on Tuesday.

Demand fears also weighed on prices, analysts said.

“Fears of recession-induced demand destruction are the single-biggest price driver currently and the principal reason why Brent is trading sub-$100 a barrel,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.

U.S. crude oil stocks, meanwhile, rose by 5.5 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, more than the expected increase of 73,000 barrels. Refining activity also rose, as well as oil production. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast crude inventories would rise by about 100,000 barrels.

Oil up as Russian pipeline halt revives supply constraint fears

Though concerns over a potential global recession have weighed on oil futures, U.S. oil refiners and pipeline operators expect energy consumption to be strong for the second half of 2022, a Reuters review of company earnings calls showed.

Overall, gasoline product supplied rose in the most recent week to 9.1 million bpd, but over the past four weeks that figure is 8.9 million bpd, down 6% from the year-ago period.

“The gasoline number was decent for this time of year,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. “It’s good to see a near normal level here.”

U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, delivering the first notable sign of relief for Americans who have watched inflation climb over the past two years.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.2% rise in the monthly CPI in July.

But the Fed has indicated that several monthly declines in CPI growth will be needed before it lets up on the increasingly aggressive monetary policy tightening it has delivered to tame inflation currently running at four-decade highs.

Crude Oil Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil drops on Druzhba pipeline restart, jump in U.S. stocks

7th successive gain: Rupee closes at 221.91 against US dollar

KSE-100 closes with trimmed gains, settles near 42,500

Islamabad court grants two-day physical remand of PTI's Shahbaz Gill

Miftah directs immediate meeting to consider SOEs declaring 'healthy dividends'

Karachi, other parts of Sindh witness moderate to heavy rainfall

ICI Pakistan to partially divest share capital of NutriCo Morinaga for $45.08mn

Indian companies swapping dollar for Asian currencies to buy Russian coal

At least one killed, 5 injured in Khuzdar market blast

Pakistan zoo cancels lion auction, plans expansion instead

Read more stories