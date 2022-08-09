AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Pakistan

Four soldiers martyred in North Waziristan suicide attack: ISPR

  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah offer condolences
BR Web Desk Published 09 Aug, 2022 02:08pm

Four soldiers of Pakistan’s armed forces embraced martyrdom after a suicide blast in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

According to details, the suicide bomber detonated himself near a military convoy in the region. The martyred soldiers include 22-year old Naik Shah Zaib, 26-year old Naik Sajjad, 25-year old Umair and 30-year old Khurram, it said. The soldiers hailed from Mansehra, Ghizer, Kohat and Narowal, respectively.

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said. “The sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain.”

It further said that intelligence agencies had commenced investigations to attain further details about the suicide bomber, handlers and facilitators.

Condemning the incident on Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the “whole nation including me is saddened for the martyrdom of 4 soldiers in a suicide attack in Mir Ali, North Waziristan.”

“We pray to Allah Almighty to accept the sacrifices of these martyrs for the defense and peace of the country and grant patience to their survivors. The martyrs are the crown of our heads,” the prime minister said.

Moreover, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also condemned the suicide attack on the military convoy in North Waziristan.

In a tweet, he expressed grief and sorrow at the news of the martyrdom of military personnel in a suicide attack.

“I strongly condemn the terrorist attack,” he said. “I pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country.”

In a message to perpetrators, he added that security forces would not be scared of such cowardly attacks.

“We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the protection of the country,” the interior minister said.

