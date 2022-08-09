AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 09, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on US inflation data

Reuters Published 09 Aug, 2022 03:37am

NEW YORK: Gold prices rose on Monday following a pullback in the dollar and US Treasury yields, while investor focus shifted to US inflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate hike plan.

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $1,787.69 per ounce by 12:33 p.m. ET (1633 GMT), while US gold futures rose 0.7% to $1,804.20.

The dollar index fell 0.3%, making gold more appealing to other currency holders. US Treasury yields also slipped.

Gold is considered a safe investment amid political tensions and recession worries, but high interest rates tend to dim the appeal for bullion, which pays no interest.

“The market seems to have priced in the shock from the jobs number... however, gold will have a tough time if the Fed is seeing tightening much further,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst with OANDA.

“Foreign investors are going to be looking for alternative investments and gold is an option with the ongoing situation in Taiwan and Ukraine.” Gold fell on Friday after robust US job growth reinforced expectations that the Fed will continue to raise rates in the next few meetings to slow inflation.

With gold’s gains capped by the potential of more aggressive hikes, the strength of technical support around $1,700 will be tested when the Fed’s next decision is announced, Kinesis Money analyst Rupert Rowling said in a note.

The US consumer price index report due on Wednesday could offer clues on the Fed’s next move.

Spot silver rose 3.9% to $20.65 per ounce, while platinum was up nearly 1% at $941.60.

Palladium jumped 5.7% to $2,248.04 per ounce.

China’s palladium autocatalyst demand was likely to shrink slightly this year, mainly due to lockdowns in Shanghai in the second quarter and the growing market share of “new energy” vehicles, Heraeus Precious Metals said in a note.

US Treasury Gold Prices Gold Spot

Comments

1000 characters

Gold gains as dollar, yields slip; focus on US inflation data

Negative propaganda over helicopter crash: Intelligence officers inducted into joint inquiry team

‘Incentivised’ zero-rated sectors: Govt in a ‘quandary’ over supply of cheap power

Trade war with China could cost Germany six times as much as Brexit: Ifo

Disposal of confiscated vehicles: FTO directs FBR to approach ECC

SBP allows NRPs to contribute to pension funds

Lt-Gen Faiz made Bahawalpur corps commander

Youm-e-Ashur today

Onward payment to PSO, PPL: DG (Gas) writes to PD for payment of TDS to KE

Advance tax on immovable property: FBR withdraws holding period exemption

Top TTP commander Khorasani killed in Afghanistan

Read more stories