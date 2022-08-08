AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
ANL 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.32%)
AVN 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.9%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.11%)
CNERGY 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (11.58%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.68%)
EPCL 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.2%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.08%)
FFL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (5.32%)
FLYNG 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.97%)
GGGL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.55%)
GGL 16.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.32%)
GTECH 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
HUMNL 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.82%)
LOTCHEM 30.77 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (7.85%)
MLCF 28.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (7.53%)
OGDC 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.73%)
PAEL 16.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.92%)
PIBTL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.11%)
PRL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.06%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.55%)
TELE 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.55%)
TPL 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
TPLP 19.88 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.12%)
TREET 26.46 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.12%)
TRG 94.60 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.06%)
UNITY 19.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.63%)
WAVES 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (5.75%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.84%)
BR100 4,187 Increased By 80.1 (1.95%)
BR30 15,474 Increased By 343.5 (2.27%)
KSE100 42,096 Increased By 670.9 (1.62%)
KSE30 15,883 Increased By 222.7 (1.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US calls on Russia to stop military activity at nuclear sites

AFP Published 08 Aug, 2022 09:21pm

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: The White House called on Russia on Monday to cease all military operations around nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

“Fighting near a nuclear plant is dangerous,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight to Kentucky, where President Joe Biden is to tour flood-damaged areas.

“And we continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities and return full control to Ukraine,” Jean-Pierre said.

Zaporizhzhia – Europe’s largest atomic power complex – was occupied by Russia early in its invasion and recent fighting there has raised fears of a nuclear accident.

Jean-Pierre said the United States is continuing to “closely monitor” the situation at the facility and radiation sensors have “thankfully” not shown any indications of an increase or abnormal radiation levels.

Biden ‘concerned’ as China holds new Taiwan military drills

“We are also aware of the reports of mistreatment of the (plant) staff and we applaud the Ukrainian authorities and operators for their commitment to nuclear safety and security under trying circumstances,” she said.

The White House spokeswoman said the United States supports the efforts of the UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, to assist Ukraine with nuclear safety and security measures.

Kyiv called on Monday for the establishment of a demilitarised zone around the nuclear power station in eastern Ukraine.

In recent days, it has been the scene of strikes that have damaged several structures, forcing the shutdown of a reactor.

“What needs to be done is to remove occupying forces from the station and to create a de-militarised zone on the territory of the station,” said Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine’s nuclear energy company, Energoatom.

The recent fighting at the plant has prompted the IAEA to warn of “the very real risk of a nuclear disaster.”

The Kremlin on Monday accused Ukrainian forces of firing on the Zaporizhzhia plant, warning of potential “catastrophic consequences” for Europe.

Russia White House Ukraine US president Joe Biden Zaporizhzhia Karine Jean-Pierre nuclear plant Air Force One

Comments

1000 characters

US calls on Russia to stop military activity at nuclear sites

Brokerage house Topline expects KSE-100 to reach 52,000 points by end of FY23

Muharram processions under way countrywide amid strict security

Ukraine says it hit Russian troop bases, key bridges in overnight strikes

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Bahawalpur corps commander: ISPR

President Alvi, PM Shehbaz hail Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal in Javelin Throw at Commonwealth Games

Biden ‘concerned’ as China holds new Taiwan military drills

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect

China’s exports to Russia grow for the first time in five months in July

Seeking ways to cool domestic wheat prices, India could scrap import duty

China announces fresh military drills around Taiwan

Read more stories