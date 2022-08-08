PTI’s August 13 rally shifted from Islamabad to Lahore

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has shifted the venue of its August 13 “Haqeeqi Azadi jalsa” from Islamabad’s Parade Ground to the Lahore Hockey Ground, Aaj News reported on Monday.

The decision was taken by PTI chairman Imran Khan in the party's political committee’s special meeting today.

“[The] proud Pakistanis of Lahore will celebrate the 75th Independence Day in a grand manner at Hockey Stadium Lahore,” the party’s focal person Azhar Mashwani said in a Twitter post.

Mashwani added that Imran Khan will attend and address the rally's participants as well.

Last week, PTI announced to hold a rally at Islamabad’s Parade Ground on August 13.

Meanwhile, interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that the rally’s announcement was a “political stunt” to divert attention from “their corruption”.

“Whether they have a rally on the 13th or 14th, they should do it in Parade Ground ... but the matter is that attention won’t be removed from their corruption that has been caught and investigation won’t stop,” he added.