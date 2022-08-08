CBOT wheat may test resistance at $8.01-3/4

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may test a resistance at $8.01-3/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $8.24.

The contract managed to stabilise around a support of $7.65-1/2.

The bullish divergence on the hourly RSI suggests an exhaustion of the downtrend and a decent bounce to occur.

Even though it is not 100% certain that wheat would rise, strategically, it is much safer to target $8.01-3/4 to $8.24 range than to target $7.36-1/2. Only a fall below $7.54 could be extended to $7.36-1/2.

On the daily chart, the downtrend from $12.85 is developing within a wedge, which looks like a bottom pattern.