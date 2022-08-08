AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
To maintain peace on Ashura: Extraordinary security measures taken in Punjab: minister

Published 08 Aug, 2022

FAISALABAD: Provincial Minister for Communication and Works/ In-charge Muharram arrangements Faisalabad District, Ali Afzal Sahi said that on the direction of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the Punjab government has taken extraordinary security measures to maintain peace on the Day of Ashura and all the administrative machinery including the provincial ministers are mobilised to implement them in an effective manner.

He said that there is no room for any slippage in the security arrangements on Ashura Day, therefore the strictest security measures should be ensured from every angle of the processions and Majalis. He said while holding a meeting with district administration and the members of the District Peace Committee at circuit house.

The Provincial Minister for Communication and Works emphasised on the deployment of additional staff at sensitive processions sites and said that senior officers of the district administration and police should remain in the field and keep a close eye on all issues. He said that the force should be deployed on buildings located on the routes of Ashura processions and all the devices should be functional in all respects. He said that there should be no interruption in the monitoring of security measures from the control room and the staff of various departments should show immediate response to any incident reported while not delaying the resolution of the problem.

He also urged strict implementation of Muharram code of conduct. He said that hospitals Medical emergency services should be kept on high alert and attendance of doctors and medical staff should be ensured as well as adequate provision of medicines. The provincial minister said that he will monitor the Muharram arrangements till Ashura Day on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab and no effort will be spared to make them successful.

The provincial minister appreciated the ongoing efforts of the members of the district peace committee in relation to the establishment of peace. He said that for the promotion of religious tolerance and harmony, the Punjab government under the leadership of the scholars has taken the best steps, which are committed to its success.

Minister Mines and Minerals Ch Latif Nazar said Islam gives a message of brotherhood and unity.

While giving a briefing, Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh said that all administrative and security measures are on alert for 9th and 10th of Muharram. He said that 1281 processions and 444 Majalis are taking place during Ashura Muharram in peaceful manner. He informed about the utility services provided on the routes of Muharram processions.

The CPO Malik Umar Saeed gave a briefing on the security arrangements. Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain and RPO Moen Masood also gave detail of security and administrative matters. Parliamentarians Firdous Rai and Haqooq Gill also spoke on the occassion. Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Molana Yousaf Anwar, Mufti Zia Madni, Molana Riaz Kharal and other Ulmas said that efforts will be continued for promotion of love, peace and unity.

