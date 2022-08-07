Defence Minister strongly condemns malicious campaign against security institutions

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has strongly condemned the malicious campaign against security institutions on social media by some elements, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot, he said the elements who have launched a campaign on social media against the security institutions over the Lasbela helicopter crash incident are pursuing the agenda of enemies.

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs of the helicopter crash, the Defence Minister said they laid their precious lives for the security of the country.

Terming security institutions as inevitable for the defence of the country, he said they are the guardians of our borders and the pride of the nation.

The Defence Minister said dragging martyrs in political issues is not a good thing for the country.

He said this is an insult to the martyrs who have sacrificed their lives for the country and its people.

Earlier this week, a Pakistan army aviation helicopter with senior military officers, including Corps Commander Quetta, on board, lost contact with air traffic control (ATC) during the flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan.

All those onboard the Pakistan Army helicopter embraced martyrdom.