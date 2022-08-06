AGL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.6%)
Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza

Reuters Published 06 Aug, 2022 04:27pm

DUBAI: The commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Israel would pay a high price for its latest attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza, Iranian state TV reported.

“The Israelis will pay yet another heavy price for their recent crime,” it quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying in reference to Israeli air strikes on Gaza, as he met with Islamic leader Ziad al-Nakhala who is currently in Iran.

Israel launches air strikes on Gaza: army, witnesses

On Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel after an Israeli operation against the Islamic group ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

