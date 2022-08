KABUL: An explosion in a Shia residential area in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Friday killed eight people and wounded 18 more, police said.

“The explosion happened in a crowded place,” said Khalid Zadran, the city’s police spokesman.

Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

The hardline militant group Islamic State (IS) claimed attack.