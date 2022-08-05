IB students receive MYP results

KARACHI: Globally, 89,201 International Baccalaureate (IB) Middle Years Programme (MYP) students received their eAssessment (e-Portfolios and on-screen examinations), and personal projects results, from the May 2022 examination session. This included 165 students from Pakistan.

The MYP is currently offered at 9 schools in Pakistan for the May 2022 examination session, over 240 IB World Schools in 59 countries participated in the optional MYP eAssessment, representing a 13.4% increase in registrations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022