Falling trend persists on cotton market

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday decreased the spot rate by Rs 1000 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund.

The local cotton market remained bearish and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,400 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 Kg. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,500 per 40 Kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,500 to Rs 16,000 per maund.

About, 3200 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 2200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 1800 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,500 per maund, 3000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Chowdagi were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 17,000 per maund, 600 bales of Hyderabad, 600 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,200 per maund,800 bales of Shah Pur Chakar were sold at Rs 16,000 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 600 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at RS 16,200 to Rs 16,800 per maund, 800 bales of Nuabad were sold at Rs 16,300 to Rs 16,500 per maund, 400 bales of Sarhari were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Khairpur Tamiwala were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 100 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Chicjawatmi were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Sarhari were sold at Rs 16,200 per maund, 200 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Khair Pur Tamewali were sold at Rs 18,800 per maund, 100 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Chicawatni were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Jhang were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Gojra, 400 bales of PeerMahal were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Mureed Wala were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 600 bales of Samundri were sold at Rs 17,500 to Rs 17,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday decreased the spot rate by Rs 1000 per maund and closed it at Rs 17,500 per maund. The Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 325 per Kg.

