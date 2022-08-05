AGL 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.32%)
ANL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
AVN 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 80.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
EPCL 68.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.73%)
FCCL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
FFL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
FLYNG 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.22%)
GGGL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
GGL 16.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
GTECH 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 2.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.69%)
LOTCHEM 28.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.8%)
MLCF 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.77%)
OGDC 82.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.55%)
PAEL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (5.25%)
PIBTL 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.39%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.76%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.35%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TPL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TPLP 19.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.86%)
TREET 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.35%)
TRG 93.61 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.31%)
UNITY 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
WAVES 13.56 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.45%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.2%)
BR100 4,107 Increased By 38.7 (0.95%)
BR30 15,130 Increased By 111.1 (0.74%)
KSE100 41,425 Increased By 356.5 (0.87%)
KSE30 15,660 Increased By 90.5 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

White House says expects Russia to try and frame Ukraine for prison attack

Reuters Published August 5, 2022

The United States expects Russian officials to try and frame Ukrainian forces for an attack on the front-line Ukrainian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We anticipate that Russian officials will try to frame the Ukrainian armed forces in anticipation of journalists and potential investigators visiting the site of the attack," Kirby told reporters.

Russia’s Lavrov says Moscow will propose time for call with Blinken on prisoners

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he will launch a fact-finding mission into last week's attack after Russia and Ukraine both requested an investigation.

Antonio Guterres White House John Kirby RUssia Ukraine war Ukrainian armed forces

Comments

1000 characters

White House says expects Russia to try and frame Ukraine for prison attack

Taking funding from foreign companies wasn’t illegal in 2012: Imran Khan

Oil prices hit lowest since Ukraine invasion amid recession fears

Rupee continues merry path, closes at 226.15 against US dollar

Meeting IMF funding gap: One friendly country has already confirmed assurance, says Miftah

PSX rallies for third successive session, KSE-100 rises 0.87%

Coalition govt will send declaration against PTI to SC in prohibited funding case: Marriyum

SBP tells TAG Innovation to 'refund all outstanding funds to its wallet holders'

Furious China fires missiles near Taiwan in drills after Pelosi visit

Pakistan, Singapore agree to enhance bilateral relations

Structural reforms for growth govt’s prime focus, Miftah tells ADB

Read more stories