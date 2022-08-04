FIA issues ‘Red Book 2021’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued its Red Book 2021 containing the names of 1,331 most-wanted high-profile terrorists including the name of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Commander Saddar Hayat.

As per the book, the number of terrorists wanted by the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa police is 850, Sindh police 138, Punjab police 118, the FIA 45, Islamabad police 33, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police 20. In the red book, the details of every wanted terrorist have been mentioned with their head money in millions announced by the government.

Topping the list of the highest amount of head money is TTP Commander Saddar Hayat with Rs8 million.

Further, the head money of Inam Ullah and Naimat Ullah, who also belong to TTP is fixed at Rs4 million. Active members of TTP Zia Ullah Khan and Muhammad Saeed have head money of Rs3 million. TTP target killer Yasir also has a head money of Rs3 million.

