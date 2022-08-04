AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Frozen desserts presented as dairy ice cream: CCP asks companies to refrain from deceptive advertising

Sohail Sarfraz Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has warned companies to refrain from confusing the public by advertising frozen desserts as dairy ice cream, and claiming frozen desserts as a healthier choice is a violation of the competition law.

In this regard, the CCP has decided to initiate proceedings against two companies for committing deceptive marketing practices and for disseminating misleading information about selling frozen desserts under the category of ice cream.

According to the enquiry report of the CCP, it is very difficult for a company to differentiate its product when many competitors have similar attributes to their product. In this case, the complainant is the only company among the top five competitors to be manufacturing a full range of dairy ice creams. The other four competitors, two of which are the respondents, are manufacturing a mix of dairy ice cream and frozen desserts.

As regards the effect of anti-competitive behaviour spilling over territorial limits of other provinces is concerned, it is noted that the products of both the respondents are marketed and sold nationwide through all leading stores, offline and online.

In view of the analysis, one of the leading companies is found to be engaged in making misleading comparison without reasonable basis regarding the nutrition value of frozen desserts over dairy ice cream, thereby calling frozen desserts a healthier choice in the process of advertising, prima facie, in violation of Competition Act.

The CCP has also concluded that the two companies are disseminating misleading information by advertising their frozen desserts as ice cream over various media which, prima facie, has the potential to inflict harm on the business interest of the complainant, in violation of the said Act.

It has also been established, prima facie, that a misleading comparison has been drawn in order to influence a change in the buying behaviour of the consumer by portraying frozen dessert as the healthier choice in absence of reasonable substantiation.

In light of the facts, it is also concluded that the companies are disseminating misleading information to consumers lacking a reasonable basis related to the character, properties and suitability of use of frozen desserts, prima facie, in violation of the Act.

If the same finding is applied to not just the use of TV but a collection of various media, the impact would multiply manifold. In this instance, the respondents have been engaged in the use of TVCs, YouTube advertising, Facebook videos and posts, Instagram advertisements, e-commerce platforms and webpage, to disseminate misleading information, thereby, increasing the frequency of impacts.

Therefore, any misleading information imparted reached multitudes of people, young and old alike, based on personal preferences of the use of different media.

To ensure free and fair competition in the market undertakings should be stopped from marketing their products in a deceptive and misleading manner. The undertakings should be encouraged to resort to the marketing practices that are transparent and give consumers/customers true and correct information. Therefore, in light of the abovementioned findings, it is recommended that the commission may consider the initiation of proceedings against these two companies.

It is evident that consumer behaviour will become indifferent to the nature of the two products as the frequency of the misleading message increases, since the message intends to eliminate the differentiation of the two product categories.

This will in turn cause a change in the buying behaviour of the consumers. The misleading information being imparted by the respondents, in this matter, relates to the character, properties and suitability for use of the frozen desserts, the CCP report added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Competition Commission of Pakistan dairy ice cream frozen desserts

Comments

1000 characters

Frozen desserts presented as dairy ice cream: CCP asks companies to refrain from deceptive advertising

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories