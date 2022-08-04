Two policemen martyred in grenade explosion

KARACHI: Two policemen were martyred in a grenade explosion inside the police headquarters in the port city’s Garden area on Wednesday.

The explosion took place inside the ammunition depot of the police headquarters, resulting in the martyrdom of two personnel and injury to two others. The martyred cops were identified as constables Sabir and Shahzad, while the injured person was the arms depot in-charge, Inspector Saeed.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred after police officers pulled the pin off a grenade they had taken outside for checking, South Deputy Inspector-General Asif Aijaz Sheikh said.

It is being investigated why the grenade was bought out of the arms depot, he said.