AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

No plan to roll back financial, administrative powers of AJK govt: Kaira

APP Updated August 4, 2022 07:05am

MIRPUR (AJK): Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Wednesday that there was no plan whatsoever to roll back the financial and administrative authority of the government of Azad Kashmir through fifteenth constitutional amendment.

Talking to media in the State metropolis, Qamar-ul-Zaman Kaira said, “In presence of PPP, it is impossible to pass any such law that seeks to deprive people of their rights”.

“We are the givers but not the ones who take back authority”, he said. He said, powers to the provinces, act 74, ministerial system of government and rights were given to Azad Kashmir by the PPP. “We cannot even think of making such a law that snatches rights from the people,” he added.

He, however, maintained that a sub-committee has been established to submit a draft report regarding the proposed amendments on which consultations would be held with the political leadership of Azad Kashmir. “And then the matter will go through proper legislation process in Azad Kashmir’s own legislative assembly”, Kaira said.

“Kashmir has a special status which will be taken into consideration. Qamar-ul-Zaman Kaira said. Regarding the Kashmir Council, he said that the council has no funds, the employees of the council were getting salaries from the federal budget until now. Referring to the Kashmir issue, he said that the government’s first and foremost priority was to the issue of Kashmir at the international level.

He said that besides sensitizing the global community, awareness sessions would be organized at the university level to familiarize the new generation about the Kashmir issue.

Reiterating the PPP’s commitment with the Kashmir cause, he said that the PPP was founded on the Kashmir issue.

He said that concerted efforts were needed to sensitize the world about the early and amicable solution of the Kashmir dispute.

Voicing his concern over the flood situation in the country, he said that like other parts of the country incessant rains have wreaked havoc in Azad Kashmir. “10 lakh rupees per person being given to the deceased and four lakh rupees to the injured”, he said.

On this occasion the leader of the opposition Chaudhry Latif Akbar, members of the assembly Sardar Javed Ayub, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi were present.

Qamar Zaman Kaira AJK govt Adviser to Prime Minister

Comments

1000 characters

No plan to roll back financial, administrative powers of AJK govt: Kaira

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories