AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

IMF ready to help Bangladesh face ongoing crisis

AFP Updated August 4, 2022 07:37am

WASHINGTON: The IMF said Wednesday it is prepared to help Bangladesh with an aid program to face the current economic crisis, as well as financing for longer-term challenges.

Authorities in the South Asian nation last week requested funding from the International Monetary Fund to allow it to ride out a financial shock triggered by volatile global energy prices sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bangladesh has experienced lengthy blackouts in recent weeks, sometimes for up to 13 hours a day, as utilities struggle to source enough diesel and gas to meet demand, which has sparked protests in which dozens were injured and two killed.

The power shortfalls have been compounded by a depreciating currency and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

IMF global energy prices bangladesh economic crisis power shortfalls

Comments

1000 characters

IMF ready to help Bangladesh face ongoing crisis

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories