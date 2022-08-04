AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold rebounds as US-China tensions boost safe-haven appeal

Reuters Updated August 4, 2022 05:43am

LONDON: Gold prices advanced on Wednesday as the dollar fell and US-China tensions rose, although firmer US Treasury yields capped gains in the non-yielding asset to hold it below a one-month high hit in the last session.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,767.41 per ounce by 1223 GMT, after hitting its highest since July 5 on Tuesday at $1,787.79 before closing down 0.6% to break a four-session winning streak.

US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,780.50.

“Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan hasn’t triggered a substantial reaction from Beijing (but) the situation remains tense and is supportive of gold due to its safe-haven status,” said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst at ActivTrades.

At the same time, the US dollar started easing, pushing the price of gold higher, Evangelista added.

A softer dollar makes gold attractive for overseas buyers.

China condemned House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi’s trip, the highest-level US visit to Taiwan in 25 years, and responded with a flurry of military exercises, summoning the US ambassador in Beijing, and announcing the suspension of several agricultural imports from Taiwan.

Rupert Rowling, market analyst at Kinesis Money, however, expected the impact of the tensions to be short-lived. “Market focus will return to interest rates and the negative long-term impact that is likely to have on gold,” he said.

A trio of Fed policymakers signalled on Tuesday that more rate hikes were likely in the near term, which lifted benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields and took some of the shine off gold.

In an environment of rising interest rates, gold’s appeal diminishes due to its lack of yield, Rowling said, noting the Bank of England was expected to raise its benchmark rate by 50 basis points on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.5% to $20.06, while platinum eased 0.2% to $892.55. Palladium slipped 1.7% to $2,026.67.

Gold Prices gold us Gold Spot US-China tensions

Comments

1000 characters

Gold rebounds as US-China tensions boost safe-haven appeal

FBR revises customs tariff on imports from Saarc states

Bringing HNWIs into tax net: Nadra provides 3,500 updated profiles of non-filers to FBR

Mohmand Dam hydropower project: $72m worth agreement signed with OPEC Fund

Sindh CM launches 330MW coal-fired power project

CPHGCL urges CPPA-G to resolve issues of revolving account, forex

Mobile broadband services: 2,100 MHz band to be auctioned

No protest to be allowed in front of ECP: govt

IK asks: Can country be ‘held back’ just to appoint army chief?

Tight-lipped Taliban leaders gather after Zawahiri killed

Army dismisses insurgents’ claim

Read more stories