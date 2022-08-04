PTCL launches Smart Solutions powered by Huawei

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited, the largest telecom services provider in Pakistan launched Smart Solutions powered by Huawei. The initiative will enable enterprises with smart ICT services that are completely secure and reliable through one-window operations.

The event was attended by Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Mengqiang, CEO Huawei Pakistan, Gaoweijie, Managing Director, Huawei Enterprise Pakistan, Daniel Kirk, VP Strategy in Huawei’s Global Carrier Enterprise Unit, Haroon Khan, Head of IT Infrastructure at Khushhali Microfinance Bank and Abrar Ali Khan, CEO Rockville Technologies.

This is a first-of-its-kind intelligent NaaS – Network as a Service platform to provide innovative Smart Solutions to provide next generation AI and software defined ICT services to help multi-verticals of healthcare, Ed-tech, banking, commercial sector to digitalize, bring efficiency and productivity in their day-to-day businesses. Backed by PTCL’s state of the art infrastructure coupled with decades of industry best practices experience, these smart solutions offers one stop shop, pay as you grow and cost-effective next generation services to help business grow and effectively play their part in national growth of Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Zarrar Hasham Khan, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We at PTCL Group are committed to uplifting our customer experience through adoption of state-of-the-art products and solutions. PTCL has achieved another milestone by successfully introducing Smart Solution that will further strengthen and enhance our efforts to new heights through intelligent upgrades and comprehensive solutions. Together, we can help our customers go digital successfully and accelerate Pakistan digital transformation.”

Daniel Colum Kirk VP Strategy in Huawei’s Global Carrier Enterprise Unit said on the event, “Huawei believe that solutions such as PTCL’s Smart Solutions are a powerful way for businesses in Pakistan to gain the benefits of Digital Transformation. We are delighted to support this product launch with our NaaS solutions. This provides customers with a world class, intelligent and flexible smart ICT service hosted securely in Pakistan by PTCL. We look forward to working together with Ufone-PTCL Business Solutions to bring the benefits of these Smart Solution services to customers across Pakistan.”

Zarrar Hasham Khan GCBSO, PTCL & Ufone and Abrar Ali Khan, CEO Rockville Technologies signed first contract for Smart Office Solutions.

As part of their mission to build a fully connected and intelligent world, PTCL group and Huawei are always aiming to contribute to digital empowerment to help realize the vision of Digital Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022