Scholz says ‘can make sense’ to keep Germany’s nuclear plants going

MÜLHEIM AN DER RUHR: Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that it “make sense” to keep Germany’s remaining nuclear plants running, as Europe’s biggest economy scrambles for power sources to make up for shortfalls from Russia.

“As far as the energy supply in Germany is concerned, the three last nuclear plants are relevant exclusively for electricity production, and only for a small part of it.

Nevertheless, it can make sense“ to keep them going, said Scholz.

Germany was due to shut down its atomic plants December 31 but Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown the long-promised plans into doubt.