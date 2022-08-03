AGL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
ANL 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.33%)
AVN 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.04%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.86%)
CNERGY 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.03%)
EFERT 79.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
EPCL 68.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.33%)
FCCL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.55%)
FFL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.42%)
FLYNG 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.45%)
GGGL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
GGL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.24%)
GTECH 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.6%)
HUMNL 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.59%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.47%)
LOTCHEM 28.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (7.21%)
OGDC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.87%)
PAEL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.7%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.73%)
PRL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.83%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.1%)
TPL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.99%)
TPLP 19.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.37%)
TREET 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.74%)
TRG 92.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
UNITY 18.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
WAVES 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.05%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
BR100 4,068 Increased By 90.3 (2.27%)
BR30 15,019 Increased By 305.8 (2.08%)
KSE100 41,069 Increased By 877.3 (2.18%)
KSE30 15,570 Increased By 321.7 (2.11%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Apple TV+ counts its 'Luck' as fallen 'Toy Story' exec makes comeback

AFP Updated August 3, 2022 03:59pm
(L-R) US actress Eva Noblezada, US actress Adelynn Spoon, US actor John Ratzenberger, and Irish actor Colin O'Donoghue attend the Apple TV+ Global premiere of ‘Luck’ at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP
(L-R) US actress Eva Noblezada, US actress Adelynn Spoon, US actor John Ratzenberger, and Irish actor Colin O'Donoghue attend the Apple TV+ Global premiere of ‘Luck’ at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: Like all good animated family movies, 'Luck' has a thoroughly optimistic premise: that no matter how hopeless or dire your circumstances may seem, something good will eventually come of it.

Apple TV+ will be hoping the same is true for John Lasseter, the former Pixar guru who resigned under a cloud of #MeToo harassment claims, and later became head of the new Skydance Animation.

Luck' is that studio's first film, available to stream Friday, which follows 18-year-old girl Sam and a talking black cat called Bob on their adventures in the fantastical Land of Luck.

In this land of perfect fortune, all the world's good and bad luck is produced by magical creatures including leprechauns, dragons, unicorns and goblins, who then funnel it down to Earth.

The movie features a voice cast of Simon Pegg, Whoopi Goldberg and Jane Fonda, along with Broadway star Eva Noblezada in the lead role of Sam, the world's unluckiest girl.

The cast could have been even starrier, had Emma Thompson not very publicly withdrawn in 2019 over the hiring of Lasseter, publishing her resignation letter in the Los Angeles Times.

It was a decision that other cast members have mulled over, with Pegg telling AFP he "initially" had qualms before deciding to proceed.

"It's a dangerous thing to just write people off immediately, I think, if there's some accountability, if there's some acknowledgement and acceptance," he told AFP.

Apple TV+ thriller 'Surface' explores control and conservatorships

Lasseter, who transformed Pixar from a small Lucasfilm graphics department into the world's most successful animation studio with hits including 'Toy Story,' was accused of misconduct at the 2017 height of the #MeToo movement.

The powerful studio president apologized to "anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug," and for "falling short" in ensuring a culture of "trust and respect."

The following year, he resigned, acknowledging in an internal memo that he had made staff feel "disrespected or uncomfortable."

Multiple sources alleged that Lasseter was a heavy drinker at company social events who would try to kiss women, place his hands on their thighs and hug them in meetings.

In her letter, Thompson said the case of Lasseter was "complicated."

Upon his hiring by Skydance, Thompson wrote that "any Skydance employees who don't want to give him a second chance have to stay and be uncomfortable or lose their jobs."

For Pegg, it was important that Lasseter had "admitted accountability for the things that had been aimed at him."

"We're all doomed if we are banished for stuff that we regret and apologize for, and mean that apology. That's the most important thing."

Goldberg had a more succinct take: "Everybody steps in it sometime," she told AFP.

In the film, Sam - an orphan who has reached adulthood without finding a permanent foster home - follows Bob the cat (Pegg) into the Land of Luck in order to find a lucky penny.

She hopes this magical coin can help her young friend Hazel find the "forever family" she never had.

Of course, getting her hands on it is anything but straightforward, taking Sam on a physical journey through the realm's whirring Rube Goldberg machines and glittering waterfalls - and an emotional one.

"I really love that element. It's a film which is the most outrageous environments and concepts but paired with genuine real-world stakes about friendship," said Pegg.

"Sometimes what appears to be bad luck can end up being good luck. Not least for Sam, who apparently lives an entire life of bad luck, only to go on this adventure and find exactly what she's looking for."

For the filmmakers, the withdrawal of Thompson led to the hiring of Oscar-winner and social campaigner Jane Fonda, playing an elegant dragon who is the CEO of the luck-making operation.

"When Jane joined the cast, I looked to her as being such a legendary activist and feminist," said Pegg.

"I felt like she was a great person to take the lead from. And it was her involvement in the film that cemented my decision to do it."

Apple+ Pixar Whoopi Goldberg Emma Thompson

Comments

1000 characters

Apple TV+ counts its 'Luck' as fallen 'Toy Story' exec makes comeback

Intra-day update: Stocks get boost, KSE-100 up nearly 850 points

UAE's Coral Energy becomes Pakistan's top fuel oil supplier

Pakistan reaffirms ‘One-China’ policy, expresses concern over evolving situation in Taiwan

Banning Imran Khan, PTI beyond PML-N's control: Fawad Chaudhry

Bangladesh seeking $2bn from World Bank, ADB: report

Oil prices turn positive as OPEC+ set for small output hike

COAS Bajwa attends funeral prayers, meets families of martyred army officers

FM Bilawal to visit Cambodia to attend ASEAN Regional Forum

OPEC+ might have to raise oil output so market doesn’t overheat, Kazakhstan says

At least 2 police personnel killed in Karachi hand grenade blast

Read more stories