CBOT wheat may stabilize around $7.65-1/2

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 12:17pm

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may stabilize around a support at $7.65-1/2 per bushel, following its failure to break this level on Wednesday.

The contract is riding on a wave (b), the second wave of a three-wave cycle from the July 22 low of $7.54.

This wave is expected to end above $7.54, the starting point of the wave (a).

A break below $7.65-1/2 may open the way towards $7.36-1/2 to $7.54 range, while a break above $7.92-1/2 may lead to a gain to $8.24.

On the daily chart, even though wheat is approaching $7.54 again, it is unlikely to revisit this level, as suggested by the bullish divergence on the RSI.

Wheat at 1-week low

This divergence appeared after a five-wave cycle from $12.85.

It is a reliable signal of a further gain.

The rise from $7.54 simply looks too brief to complete. Chart pattern indicates the formation of a small double-bottom or high-low bottom.

soyabean wheat price

