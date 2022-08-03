AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat at 1-week low

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 06:40am

CHICAGO: US wheat futures fell more than 2% on Tuesday as the resumption of maritime grain exports from Ukraine tempered global grain supply concerns, and the dollar rallied, making US wheat less competitive globally.

Corn and soybean futures also fell on an unexpected improvement in weekly US crop conditions.

As of 12:50 p.m. CDT (1750 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade September wheat was down 21 cents at $7.79-1/4 per bushel after dipping to $7.72-3/4, its lowest in a week.

CBOT December corn was down 11-1/2 cents at $5.98-1/4 a bushel and November soybeans were down 10 cents at $13.96 a bushel.

CBOT wheat declined as the first ship to carry Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea since Russia invaded Ukraine was on track to arrive safely in Istanbul on Tuesday night.

Turkey expects roughly one grain ship to leave Ukrainian ports each day as long as an agreement that ensures safe passage holds, a senior Turkish official said after the first wartime vessel safely departed Odesa on Monday. Traders remained cautious while the war continued.

“Funds sold off positions despite the fact that the pace of activity from Ukrainian ports will obviously not return to pre-conflict levels before a long time,” consultancy Agritel said.

Meanwhile, a pickup in global wheat export business underpinned the market. Algeria’s state grains agency OAIC is believed to have bought around 660,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat in an import tender, European traders said.

“The resumption of Ukraine shipments is being offset by an uptick in global demand,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

grain exports wheat rates US wheat prices Ukraine grain exports

Comments

1000 characters

Wheat at 1-week low

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories