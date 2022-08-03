Sharjeel calls for Imran’s disqualification

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said Tuesday in a statement, “In spite of delaying tactics by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), finally after eight years the decision of prohibited foreign funding case is announced.”

He said, “We pay tribute to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Despite intense pressure from ‘Imran Niazi’ and his supporters, the ECP has given the decision fearlessly and according to the Constitution.”

He added, “It has been proved that Imran Khan deceived the nation. The truth cannot be hidden. Imran was given fake certificates of Sadiq and Amin. The ECP has declared Imran Niazi’s affidavit invalid.” He demanded, “Imran Khan Niazi should be disqualified immediately. Imran Khan filled his pockets by playing with the sentiments of not only the nation but also the overseas Pakistanis.”

He added, “After the decision of the foreign funding case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) should take action. Arrests should be made if necessary. Imran Khan is not Sadiq and Amin. He is an imposter.”

He castigated, “A message was sent to the world that the Prime Minister of Pakistan turned out to be a money launderer. He committed fraud wherever he got a chance. One who calls others thieves turns out to be the biggest thief, himself. Imran Khan is a foreign agent.”

He demanded, “Names of the PTI people should be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) immediately. It is compulsory for the government to take legal action. Rana Sanaullah should get their names placed on the ECL. Action must be taken against this imposter. No leniency should be shown towards him. ‘Ladla-ism’ should not continue.”

He lambasted, “Imran Khan was given a fake certificate of Sadiq and Amin. There should be no separate law for him. A complete audit of Imran Khan’s properties should be carried out. He used to say that he had no house to live in. An audit of Shaukat Khanum Hospital should also be carried out. The government should take the control of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.”

He also remarked sarcastically: “The aunt with a sewing machine has made property worth billions of rupees. She is a member of the board of directors of Shaukat Khanum Hospital.”

