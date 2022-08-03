NBP Funds achieves another milestone

KARACHI: NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds) announced that it had achieved a new milestone of managing over Rs 20,000 crores (Rs 200 billion) of investors’ savings as of July 31st, 2022.

On the occasion, the CEO of NBP Fund Management Limited, Dr Amjad Waheed, said that NBP Funds is one of the largest and fastest growing asset management companies in Pakistan. Over a short span of 16 years it is now managing Rs 20,000 crores of investor’s savings which shows the trust of our investors in the company. We thank our customers for their continued support to NBP Funds, and will continue helping them achieve their financial goals with the largest nationwide sales network.

This achievement has been made possible due to the company being a pioneer in offering state-of-the-art investment and saving solutions to investors backed by an array of value-added services like Debit Card, Digital Application, WhatsApp Self Service Portal, NPay, etc.

The company has been awarded an AM1 rating by PACRA, the highest investment management quality rating provided to an AMC in Pakistan.

