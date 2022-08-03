AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

NBP Funds achieves another milestone

Press Release Updated August 3, 2022 06:51am

KARACHI: NBP Fund Management Limited (NBP Funds) announced that it had achieved a new milestone of managing over Rs 20,000 crores (Rs 200 billion) of investors’ savings as of July 31st, 2022.

On the occasion, the CEO of NBP Fund Management Limited, Dr Amjad Waheed, said that NBP Funds is one of the largest and fastest growing asset management companies in Pakistan. Over a short span of 16 years it is now managing Rs 20,000 crores of investor’s savings which shows the trust of our investors in the company. We thank our customers for their continued support to NBP Funds, and will continue helping them achieve their financial goals with the largest nationwide sales network.

This achievement has been made possible due to the company being a pioneer in offering state-of-the-art investment and saving solutions to investors backed by an array of value-added services like Debit Card, Digital Application, WhatsApp Self Service Portal, NPay, etc.

The company has been awarded an AM1 rating by PACRA, the highest investment management quality rating provided to an AMC in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

investors Asset Management Companies NBP Funds NBP Fund Management Limited

Comments

1000 characters

NBP Funds achieves another milestone

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories